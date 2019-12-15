Chiefs lead Broncos 15-3 at halftime in snowstorm

Getty Images

The Chiefs have 238 yards, with Patrick Mahomes passing for 210 of those. They have yet to punt, and have scored on all four possessions.

But Kansas City is having trouble finding the end zone in a driving snowstorm.

Harrison Butker has kicked field goals of 23, 24 and 44 yards after Chiefs drives ended at the Denver 5, 6 and 26.

Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for a 41-yard touchdown, the only touchdown of the game thus far. Mahomes is 15-of-19 210 yards. Travis Kelce has six catches for 85 yards.

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, who doubles as the holder, muffed the snap on the extra point.

The Broncos’ only drive came on their last possession when they gained 61 of their 101 yards. Brandon McManus kicked a 32-yard field goal.

Drew Lock is 8-of-15 for 91 yards.