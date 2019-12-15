Cowboys having their way with Rams, holding 28-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips had a good day against one of his many former teams last year in the divisional round of the postseason. His defense is having a terrible, no good, very bad day Sunday against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have 285 yards of offense, scoring on their final four of five first-half possessions, to take a 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cowboys’ next-to-last drive of the half covered 14 plays and 97 yards and ate up 7:57. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run with 1:57 remaining in the half.

The Cowboys added another Elliott touchdown on a 3-yard run with 16 seconds remaining in the half after Sean Lee intercepted Jared Goff. It was Lee’s first interception since 2017 and his 23-yard interception return set the offense up at the 9-yard line.

Dak Prescott has completed 9 of 15 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Tavon Austin has a 59-yard touchdown catch, getting as open as you will ever see an NFL receiver get, and Jason Witten scored on a 19-yard catch.

Elliott has run for 78 yards on 17 carries.

The Rams have put together one drive, going 75 yards in nine plays, with Todd Gurley scoring on a 2-yard run with 12:58 remaining in the half. Otherwise, it’s been all Cowboys.

Gurley, who had 16 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ divisional round victory over the Cowboys in January, has six carries for only 1 yard.

Goff has completed 11 of 19 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception.