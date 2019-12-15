Dalvin Cook out with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Vikings extended their lead to 22-10 early in the third quarter, but they lost a key piece of their offense in the process.

Running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder and has been ruled out of the game after a visit to the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Alexander Mattison is inactive this week, which leaves Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah as the backfield options for Minnesota the rest the way.

The Vikings expanded their lead after the Chargers’ fourth turnover of the game. Melvin Gordon lost a fumble after catching a short pass from Philip Rivers on the first play of the quarter. It was the second fumble of the game for Gordon, so Austin Ekeler may be in line for more work as Sunday’s game plays out.