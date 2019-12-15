Dolphins lead Giants 10-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Sunday may be Eli Manning‘s final home start as a member of the Giants and the quarterback gave the team’s fans a glimpse at a couple of his hallmarks during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Manning hooked up with Golden Tate for a 51-yard touchdown that showed off the big play threat that Manning brought to the Giants over the years. Later in the second quarter, Manning showed off a less positive trait when he threw a pass directly to Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel in his own territory.

The Dolphins would drive for a Jason Sanders field goal attempt. Sanders missed earlier in the first half, but was true on his second try and the Dolphins went up 10-7 ahead of the half.

Manning is 8-of-14 for 116 yards and threw a second interception while chucking the ball downfield late in the half. Saquon Barkley has 10 carries for 46 yards and three catches for 32 yards, so the team should continue to look his way against the Dolphins defense.

Ryan Fitzpatrick hit DeVante Parker for a touchdown and has 201 passing yards in his second straight visit to the Meadowlands. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 24 yards that moved him past Mark Walton to become the Dolphins’ top rusher of the season as well.