Eagles come back to beat Washington

Getty Images

It wasn’t easy, nothing about their season has been.

But somehow, the Eagles won a game and took a lead for the NFC East title.

They came back for a 37-27 win at Washington, with Carson Wentz hitting Greg Ward for a touchdown in the final minute, and then getting a wild defensive touchdown to close the game.

Nigel Bradham‘s fumble return for a score as time expired made the game look easier than it was, as they traded the lead with Washington throughout the afternoon.

That moves the Eagles to 7-7, with the Cowboys (6-7) playing this afternoon, and those two legends facing each other next week.

Washington (3-11) got a good game from a rookie class — with former Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin playing well as former coach Urban Meyer watched from owner Dan Snyder’s suite.

But the Eagles scrapped together an offense with barely any receivers, with Carson Wentz completing 30-of-43 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.