Eli Manning enjoyed “special day” in Giants win

Getty Images

Eli Manning was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but this wasn’t the same as getting benched in favor of Daniel Jones earlier this season.

The Giants were up 36-20 and Alex Tanney relieved Manning so that the crowd at MetLife Stadium could salute the Giants’ all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and much more. Manning enjoyed a similar response from his teammates on the sideline and it may have been his last on-field moment with the Giants.

Jones could return from his sprained ankle for Week 16 and, assuming he’s healthy, Manning would return to the backup role he took on after the second week of the regular season. That’s to be determined, which left Manning able to reflect on the afternoon.

“I don’t know what the circumstances are,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We’ve still got some football games left. I’ll have time to reflect on all that. But it’s still a special win, no matter what.”

The Giants play Washington next weekend and close out the season against the Eagles.