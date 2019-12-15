Eli Manning leads Giants to one more win

Getty Images

By losing to the Eagles last Monday, the Giants fell to 116-117 in regular season games started by Eli Manning.

Manning got another start against the Dolphins this Sunday and the Giants were able to push that mark back to .500. Manning threw two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for two scores and the Giants ended a nine-game losing streak with a 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Daniel Jones practiced in a limited fashion this week and a return in Week 16 would likely make this the final start of Manning’s run with the Giants. He threw three interceptions, two on throws that would make you scratch your head if a rookie made them, but moved the team well throughout a second half that saw the Giants turn a 10-7 deficit into an easy win.

Manning ended the day 20-of-28 for 283 yards and got a huge ovation when Pat Shurmur sent Alex Tanney into the game to replace him with just under two minutes left to play.

The victory bumps the Giants to 3-11 on the season and muddles the picture at the top of the draft order heading into the final two weeks of the season. Next Sunday’s game against Washington offers the Giants a chance to avoid the cellar in the NFC East, but would likely leave them picking a little later in the first round come April.