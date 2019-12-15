Freddie Kitchens: Sideline exchange with Jarvis Landry not a big deal

Getty Images

The Browns got blown out by the Cardinals on Sunday and the loss means that there’s no chance of finishing the year with a winning record.

That wasn’t the way anyone in the organization hoped things would play out this season and emotions boiled over in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and head coach Freddie Kitchens were seen engaging in a spirited exchange on the sideline after a missed field goal.

After the game, Kitchens shrugged off the interplay as nothing of consequence.

“I love Jarvis Landry,” Kitchens said, via 92.3 The Fan. “Jarvis is my kind of player as fiery. Things happen. It’s no big deal. It’s an emotional game. I love Jarvis.”

The Browns will close out a disappointing year with games against the Ravens and Bengals. The way the team plays in those contests may help determine if Kitchens will continue coaching Landry in 2020 because a couple more ugly losses may prove to be too much for Kitchens to bear.