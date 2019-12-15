Gardner Minshew: I saw more middle fingers in Oakland than I had in my whole life

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will go down in history as the last quarterback to win an NFL game in Oakland. Raiders fans let him know they didn’t appreciate his accomplishment.

Minshew said today after engineering a last-minute comeback win over the Raiders, in the final game ever at the Oakland Coliseum, that the Black Hole was particularly rude to him.

“I probably saw more middle fingers today than I have in my whole life. They have a good time, man. It was fun to ruin that for them,” Minshew said.

Oakland fans have never been known for their subtlety in expressing themselves, whether to the opposing team, the referees or their own team. Minshew can take pride in being the last opposing quarterback ever to infuriate those fans by beating their team on its home field.