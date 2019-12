Getty Images

It’s a Buccaneers game, so of course Jameis Winston was going to throw an early interception.

Winston threw a pick on the Bucs’ first drive today in Detroit, giving the Lions’ defense just their sixth interception so far this season.

The Lions couldn’t do anything with it on offense, as David Blough and the offense were stifled and had to punt.

This is a Winston game, so you can expect plenty in the way of both touchdowns and interceptions today out of the Buccaneers.