Jameis Winston has big day as Bucs beat Lions

The Buccaneers were already playing without wide receiver Mike Evans. During the game they lost wide receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller. For Jameis Winston, it didn’t matter.

Winston had a huge game in Detroit, topping 300 yards before halftime on his way to a 458-yard, four-touchdown performance, and the Buccaneers beat the Lions 38-17. Breshad Perriman stepped up in the absence of other receivers and caught three touchdowns from Winston.

The Lions’ injury-plagued offense couldn’t get much out of undrafted rookie third-string quarterback David Blough, who threw two interceptions, the second of which was a pick-six that sealed the loss.

The win improves the Buccaneers to 7-7 and although they’re out of playoff contention, they do appear to be building something under first-year coach Bruce Arians. They’ve got a decision to make about Winston in the offseason, but he may be doing just enough to keep his job as the Bucs’ starting quarterback.

The Lions, on the other hand, have fallen to 3-10-1. Matt Patricia took over two years ago when the Lions were coming off a 9-7 season, and now he’s suffered double-digit losses in both of his years as the head coach in Detroit. He may not get a third year.