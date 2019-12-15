Jameis Winston: I hope I’ve helped my chances of staying

Getty Images

When Jameis Winston threw an interception on the first Tampa possession on Sunday, it was fair to wonder if another rollercoaster day was in store for the quarterback.

It turned out to be a much smoother journey, however. Winston finished the first quarter with 221 passing yards and ended the day with 458 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-17 win over the Lions. It’s the second straight day of more than 450 passing yards and four touchdowns for Winston and it is four straight wins for the Bucs.

Winston hopes the total package improves his odds of getting another contract with the Bucs.

“I hope I’ve helped myself, because I definitely want to be here in Tampa,” Winston said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “We’ve gotta finish strong. That’s how we’re going to focus on it.”

The Buccaneers host the Texans next Saturday and then close out the year at home against the Falcons. If Winston keeps showing what he’s shown the last two games, he may well leave them wanting more.