James Conner gives the Steelers a lead

Getty Images

The Steelers had missed James Conner the last three weeks, but he made up for it in the third quarter.

Conner gave the Steelers a 10-7 lead over the Bills, catching an 11-yard pass from Devlin Hodges for the score.

He set it up with a 17-yard rush, the kind of play the Steelers desperately needed after they managed just 64 yards as a team in the first half.

They exceeded that with the seven-play, 69-yard scoring drive, a nice start to the second half on a night when defenses have dictated things.

Conner’s been out with a shoulder injury, and they’re trying to use the entire committee, but they needed the kinds of plays he’s best able to make.