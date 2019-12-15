Jarvis Landry’s request for the ball prompted sideline spat with Freddie Kitchens

Getty Images

Freddie Kitchens downplayed his sideline exchange with receiver Jarvis Landry in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

The Browns coach didn’t explain what precipitated the disagreement, though. Landry did.

“I just went and asked for the ball,’’ Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I just went and asked for the ball to try to get involved in the game to help. That’s pretty much it.”

Landry, the Browns’ leading receiver, had two catches for 2 yards in the first half and no receptions in the third quarter against the league’s worst pass defense. Landry stormed to the sideline after catching a 2-yard pass on third-and-five, yelling at Kitchens.

“Again, I just went and asked for the ball,’’ Landry said. “I felt like I hadn’t touched the ball since the first quarter, and we’re inside of 10 minutes in the fourth, and I still hadn’t touched the ball. Well, that play I touched the ball. So you know.”

Landry finished with five catches for 23 yards.

It’s become a familiar refrain in Cleveland as Odell Beckham, who had eight catches for 66 yards Sunday, yelled at Kitchens last week.

“Yeah, with just playmakers in general, I think you continue to get guys the ball, continue to get playmakers the ball and we have success that way,’’ Landry said. “And I didn’t feel like I was really involved today.”