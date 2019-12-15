Jason Witten gives Cowboys 7-0 lead

AP

It appears the Cowboys botched the opening coin flip, choosing to kickoff rather than defer. The team’s public relations department is trying to determine if Dak Prescott messed up the decision or referee Walt Anderson the announcement.

Either way, no one will care if the Cowboys win.

They have taken a 7-0 lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Jason Witten. Witten beat safety Marqui Christian with a spectacular catch at the goal line.

The Cowboys have 108 yards to the Rams’ 44.

Todd Gurley has four carries for 1 yard, and Jared Goff has completed 5 of 11 passes for 48 yards.

Rams cornerback Troy Hill is questionable to return with a thumb injury, and Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford is out with an arm injury.