Jordan Matthews inactive in return to 49ers

The 49ers didn’t have a lot of suspense leading up to the announcement of their inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the Falcons.

The team ruled out six defensive players on Friday. They put one — defensive lineman D.J. Jones — on injured reserve and the others fill out most of their inactive list. Defensive end Dee Ford, cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive lineman Jullian Taylor, cornerback K'Waun Williams and safety Jaquiski Tartt make up that group.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard and wide receiver Jordan Matthews are also inactive. Matthews was with the team early this season and appeared in one game before being released, signing with the Eagles, getting cut in Philly and re-signing with the Niners this week.

Tackle Ty Sambrailo, guard James Carpenter, guard Jamon Brown, wide receiver Brandon Powell, defensive end Alvin Bailey, defensive end John Cominsky and linebacker Ahmad Thomas are inactive for Atlanta.