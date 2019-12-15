JuJu Smith-Schuster inactive for Steelers against Bills

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 15, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
Getty Images

As has become custom this year, the Steelers will be without a key offensive contributor.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster topped the Steelers inactive list, after aggravating his knee injury in practice last week. He insisted it wasn’t a setback, but he won’t be out there tonight.

Also inactive for the Steelers were tight end Vance McDonald, outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, quarterback Paxton Lynch, tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, cornerback Artie Burns, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

For the Bills, the inactives were running back T.J. Yeldon, offensive lineman Ike Botteger, defensive tackle Corey Liguet, tight end Tommy Sweeney, tackle Ty Nsekhe, wide receiver Duke Williams, and safety Dean Marlowe.

4 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster inactive for Steelers against Bills

  1. I kinda wish Connor was inactive too, he came back too fast last time and reinjured himself, doubling his time out. He runs so hard but he’s just so fragile. Luckily, the other backs have picked up his slack just fine. So might as well sit him another week just to be sure.

    JuJu will be back next week. JuJu, Washington and Johnson, and even Deon Cain, look like a very good, very young wr crew for Pittsburgh’s near future. If the Duck can do well enough for the rest of the year that he’s their next franchise QB, maybe Pittsburgh can trade Roethlisberger next year for some picks and beer.

    Go Steelers!

  2. JuJu and Connor should just pack it in til next yr. Then Connor should platoon w/ Snell or the Steelers should draft another RB. He is just too unreliable.

  4. JuJu Smith-Schuster. What if it’s actually JuJu Smith-Schuster Jr.? Lol. That’s got to be the funniest name in the NFL. I can’t call a grown man by that name. JuJu is bad enough, but having Smith-Schuster as a last name makes it even worse.
    #JuJuSmithSchusterJunior #
    JuJuSmithSchusterSenior

