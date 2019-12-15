Kenyan Drake’s four touchdowns lead Cardinals over Browns

Getty Images

Forget about the Browns making the playoffs.

In case there was any doubt, Cleveland is not a playoff team, with today’s 38-24 loss to the Cardinals cementing the Browns’ status as perhaps this season’s most disappointing team. For all their offseason hype, the Browns are now 6-8, and although they’re not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, they have no real chance of making the postseason.

The Cardinals are, at 4-9-1, not going anywhere either. But today Kenyan Drake had a very big game, topping 100 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns, and the Cardinals dominated the Browns. It had to be a special game for Drake, not just for those four touchdowns, but because he hadn’t won yet this year: He started the season with the Dolphins, who were 0-6 when they traded him to the Cardinals, and he had lost all of his games in a Cardinals uniform until today.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was very effective both passing and running, and the Browns sometimes left plenty of room for Drake to run up the middle because they were so concerned about Murray running to the outside. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has not had a particularly successful first season, but you can see where he’s laying the groundwork for a good offense going forward.

The same can’t be said for first-year Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, who is undoubtedly on the hot seat. The Browns’ offense was supposed to be a whole lot better this year. Today’s loss sealed the Browns’ fate, and Kitchens has just two more games to prove he deserves a second year as the head coach in Cleveland.