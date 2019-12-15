Kenyan Drake’s four touchdowns lead Cardinals over Browns

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 15, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
Forget about the Browns making the playoffs.

In case there was any doubt, Cleveland is not a playoff team, with today’s 38-24 loss to the Cardinals cementing the Browns’ status as perhaps this season’s most disappointing team. For all their offseason hype, the Browns are now 6-8, and although they’re not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, they have no real chance of making the postseason.

The Cardinals are, at 4-9-1, not going anywhere either. But today Kenyan Drake had a very big game, topping 100 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns, and the Cardinals dominated the Browns. It had to be a special game for Drake, not just for those four touchdowns, but because he hadn’t won yet this year: He started the season with the Dolphins, who were 0-6 when they traded him to the Cardinals, and he had lost all of his games in a Cardinals uniform until today.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was very effective both passing and running, and the Browns sometimes left plenty of room for Drake to run up the middle because they were so concerned about Murray running to the outside. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has not had a particularly successful first season, but you can see where he’s laying the groundwork for a good offense going forward.

The same can’t be said for first-year Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, who is undoubtedly on the hot seat. The Browns’ offense was supposed to be a whole lot better this year. Today’s loss sealed the Browns’ fate, and Kitchens has just two more games to prove he deserves a second year as the head coach in Cleveland.

27 responses to “Kenyan Drake’s four touchdowns lead Cardinals over Browns

  2. Well, Mayfield is underachieving, the defense is underachieving, a certain diva wr is underachieving, the coaching is underachieving, and the team overall is very underachieving.

    In spite of all of that, Nick Chubb is a hardcore beast.

  3. Cardinals have potential and pulling the trigger on Murray looks to be the right decision. Every decision the Browns made look to be wrong starting with Kitchens and ending with OBJ…

  4. I can’t believe how good the Browns are, they really lived up to that preseason hype. Most teams usually fold under the pressure, but not this team and not this coaching staff. Kitchens has this team playing disciplined football and has everyone on the same page. Keeping all the egos in check is his greatest accomplishment.

  5. hahahahhahahhahaha. karma clowns fans. bunch of bums as always.

    GO STEELERS!!! HOORAH!!! SEMPER FI!!!!!

  6. Everyone knows the Browns are well on their way to being a playoff team. That’s why they’re piling on them this year, because they are the ones that expected them to be there already. Keep adding pieces through the draft and free agency, keep improving. 3rd youngest roster, 1st year head coach, growing pains expected.

  7. Freddie Kitchens….the present that keeps on giving. Teams that play Cleveland get an early Christmas present.

  8. What came first, the chicken or the egg? Well I don’t know. But the Browns played like chickens and they laid an egg.Playoffs,Playoffs? They are who we thought they are.

  9. Gotta think Fat Freddie’s goose is cooked after week 17. Pittsburgh may have “started it” but the Clowns GM will be the one ending it for The Cable Guy!

  10. It’s not about talent. It’s about vision, chemistry and leadership. And there are a couple of other teams in the North (Pit, Balt) that definitely have the latter. while the Browns do not. Go Patriots!

  12. Yes they are mathematically eliminated. Even if Buffalo and Tennessee lose out and Cleveland wins out, Buffalo has 9 wins and Tennessee has the tie-breaker over Cleveland.

  15. Freddie Kittens needs a comic book and a bus ticket home. How anyone in the world looked at him and his body of work, and said, “Now THERES the future of
    the franchise!” is astounding

  16. Sorry to say this to Browns fans, but that was some of the worst tackling I’ve seen from a team in a long time. Unfortunately for Cleveland, that’s usually a sure sign that the team has given up.

  17. Bengals gone. Browns done. Adam Frank Kachur here putting the AFCN and NFL on notice: The Steelers and my man Duck are winning the North. Move over Ravens. Another Lombardi is in order.

    HOORAH! SEMPER FI!

  19. My friends berated me at the start of the season with my prediction of 8-8 at best…they were playoffs and 12-4….with age comes (some) wisdom…I’ve been on this planet long enuff to know when a team is a mess from week 1…Blow it up again #Browns

  23. I am thinking that Myles Garrett’s suspension was actually a reprieve from further suffering this year. Being “laid off” from the factory of sadness might be a reward…

  24. Bro the Steelers are not winning a thing lol. It’s been a nice ride But they will be embarrassed in the playoffs. And as for the browns baker mayfield is complete trash

  25. That’s pretty bad whwn you let a scrub like Kyler Murray beat you. Kitchens definitely needs fired asap. Go get Rivera or Marvin Lewis, Haslam.

  26. So Hue Jackson wins 3 games in 3 years and Kitchens doubles that in less than a year and he gets fired? Only conclusion is the Browns are racist….

