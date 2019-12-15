Lions put Jarrad Davis, Joe Dahl on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions injured reserve list expanded by several names this week.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis and left guard Joe Dahl are the latest additions. The team ended their seasons on Saturday and they placed wide receiver Marvin Jones and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand on the list earlier this week.

Davis was ruled out of this week’s game due to ankle and knee issues. The 2017 first-round pick had 63 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles in 11 games this season.

Dahl is dealing with back and knee problems. He started all 13 games the Lions have played so far this season.

The Lions filled the roster spots by promoting running back Wes Hills and tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad.