NFL ponders penalties for Patriots over Spygate 2

Posted by Mike Florio on December 15, 2019, 9:48 AM EST
Getty Images

As the NFL decides what to do about New England’s admitted infraction of the rules resulting from the taping of the Bengals’ sideline last week at Cleveland, the league is looking at the precedent created by similar infractions.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that a penalty is likely, and that the league is considering discipline that falls in line with punishment imposed on other teams that have violated game-day rules.

The Patriots, we’re told, are bracing for a significant financial penalty. The hope continues to be that there won’t be a draft-pick penalty.

As Maske explains it, past precedent could trigger a major fine (hundreds of thousands of dollars a/k/a pocket change for NFL owners) and possibly the loss of a low-round draft pick or the reduction of a draft pick. Maske lists the various recent incidents of game-day rules violations (presumably, the recent incidents the league said it was considering), from former Giants coach Ben McAdoo improperly using a walkie-talkie on the sideline ($150,000 fine, fourth-round pick reduced) to former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer improperly texting the sideline during a game ($250,000 fine, four-game suspension for Famer) to the Falcons pumping in fake crowd noise ($350,000 fine, stripping of fifth-round pick) to #DeflateGate ($1 million fine, first-round and fourth-round pick stripped) to the Ravens having two defensive players on the field with coach-to-player communication devices in their helmets ($200,000).

The difference in this case is that the violation was inadvertent, not deliberate — assuming that the league confirms no direct or indirection connection between the doofus who thought it would be OK to video the Bengals’ sideline and the team’s football operations.

This continues to be, or at least should be, the biggest factor in gauging punishment. If the Patriots are being truthful on that point, the penalty should be smaller than comparable precedent because comparable precedent involves violations that definitely were aimed at getting an advantage. This, if the Patriots are being truthful, clearly was not. If the Patriots aren’t being truthful on this point, they should be hammered by the league, both for what happened last Sunday and in light of their repeat-offender status.

The attempt to gloss over that critical distinction and to simply apples-to-apples compare New England’s infraction to other situations where there clearly was involvement from a team’s football operations could be the latest effort by certain forces who continue to resent New England’s success to whack them whenever and wherever the opportunity arises.

23 responses to “NFL ponders penalties for Patriots over Spygate 2

  1. Her comes the Cheaters fanboys to say it was nothing. To bad, NE will Always be known as Cheaters

  2. Interesting to read the difference in adjectives used to describe what penalties the Patriots can expect to receive from this incident. It appears it can broken down I two camps…on one side Pats fans on the other all those who are jockeying to be first to report that the Dynasty is dead.

  6. Theory: The dude who filmed the sidelines was trying to get caught to get the pats in trouble.
    I mean – lets go to the Bengals press box, Patriot label on the shirt, jacket, and camera. Lets just aim down onto the field right in front of them. Once I’m caught, let’s say repeatedly “oh can I delete it and it’s all good?”.

  7. I do not believe this is a cheating incident and that is good news for the league. But I still want to see the tape. I hope we do.

    Either way Pats… free advice. DON’T point a camera at the freaking sidelines. Ever. For any reason. Even if you are looking for takeout and you can’t see the phone number on a banner down there.

    It’s not that hard. #CmonMan

  9. The consideration of the appropriate penalty has to take into account the Patriots history of previous misconduct. They do not get assessed as first offenders. And there is a history of sideline videotaping which should have made it imperative for the team to ensure any videotaping done on their behalf complied with league rules. Further, the defense of “gee, we didn’t know we couldn’t do that” rings very hollow in light of their history of being caught cheating.

  10. The scout was trying to get rid of the film crew. He was trying to drop them like a bad habit. He found a seat in the front row of the box where the camera couldn’t film him. Quite a separation between football operations and TV production crew.

  11. This wasn’t a ‘game day’ violation. The video was not done during a game between Bengals and Patriots.

    For three years in a row, Ravens have violated league rules in the preseason – using pads and using multiple headphones. Minimal fines and no loss of draft picks.

  12. This was an obvious case of a non football operations dude being clueless. Still doesn’t excuse it.
    How could that NOT be a very WELL KNOWN restriction for anyone with a camera.. Especially someone working for the Patriots after the former penalty they suffered?

  13. Cincinnati, incensed by what they perceive as too light a sentence for stealing their proprietary secrets, releases the offending tapes for the world to see.

  14. So, you hire a video producer and give them no rules on what they should and should not film? And if we believe they were filming for their “in house production” there is zero viable reason to be filming your upcoming opponents sidelines for eight minutes.

    Anyone who thinks the team’s leadership had no involvement in this filming has not been paying attention for the past 15 years.

  15. Of course the other difference is that other teams haven’t been penalized twice for violating league rules. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, won’t be fooled again!

  16. 4personalitytheories says:
    December 15, 2019 at 9:54 am
    Her comes the Cheaters fanboys to say it was nothing. To bad, NE will Always be known as Cheaters
    ————–

    Don’t worry the draft is coming. Your team will be relevant once again.

  17. If the Patriots aren’t being truthful on this point, they should be hammered by the league, both for what happened last Sunday and in light of their repeat-offender status.

    As I recall they denied everything about Spygate so at this point why should anyone believe they are telling the truth.

    I’m sure after reading this article and hearing about impending penalties, most every Patriots fan needs a diaper change now.

    I have a different solution. Either prevent the Patriots from having advance scouts at games or at the very least prohibit them from operating any video cameras from now until they can show they can follow the rules–which will be never.

  18. Goodell does not want to present any more Lombardis while NE is under penalty, sanction or even suspicion. But, Roger, you go right ahead – make them mad. My witnesses: Seahawks, Falcons.

  20. Why would they get away with it when you arent supposed to do it regardless? Im not allowed to talk about how certain buildings networks are constructed, whats the difference? Lmao.
    Sure its supposedly all fine and innocent but the fact is – it happened again. Its black and white. Literally. Lol

  21. The attempt to gloss over that critical distinction and to simply apples-to-apples compare New England’s infraction to other situations where there clearly was involvement from a team’s football operations could be the latest effort by certain forces who continue to resent New England’s success to whack them whenever and wherever the opportunity arises.
    ______________________________________
    This is the Patriots continuing to gain their competitive advantage without alarming the world. The team has been there done that, So they aren’t new to the rules. Punishment should match the crime, Which is a repeat offense.

  22. This was NOT an isolated incident, this was just the first time they’ve been caught in a while. They tried to get away with it by having this “documentary” BS as their ready-to-go excuse if they were caught. It’s called plausible deniability.

    Then they use crafty double talk that anyone should be able to see right through: “We take full responsibility for this, but we had nothing to do with it.” How can you take responsibility for something and at the same time deflect any responsibility?

    Punishment should be swift and severe, with ANY future violation subject to forfeiture of an entire draft and 3 year postseason ban, no matter the severity of the infraction.

  23. daphne49er says:
    December 15, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Anyone who thinks the team’s leadership had no involvement in this filming has not been paying attention for the past 15 years.
    ————————————————

    Football ops or not Kraft’s wallet should get dinged for the sheer stupidity of not dotting every i when it comes to doing ANY filming, period. That said, anyone who thinks Belichick’s side of the operation would ever get caught doing anything they shouldn’t by the BUNGLES clearly has not been paying attention for the past 20 years

