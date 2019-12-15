No word on severity of Dalvin Cook’s injury

Getty Images

With a game against the Packers looming in Week 16, the status of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be a topic of great interest this week.

Cook left Sunday’s 39-10 win over the Chargers early in the third quarter after injuring his shoulder. Cook went to the sideline medical tent briefly before being ruled out.

After the game, head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t elaborate on the nature of Cook’s injury. He said it is a different injury than the one that Cook dealt with earlier this season.

Cook had nine carries for 27 yards before getting hurt. With Alexander Mattison inactive, Mike Boone got extended playing time in the second half and scored a pair of touchdowns.