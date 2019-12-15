Packers stay atop NFC North, knock off Bears

Getty Images

The reigning NFC North champions have been dethroned, and the division is now within the Packers’ grasp.

The Packers beat the Bears 21-13 today, knocking the Bears out of division contention while staying atop the division themselves.

Technically the Bears are not mathematically eliminated from a wild card berth, but there’s no realistic scenario in which they make the playoffs. They’ll be eliminated today if either the Vikings or Rams win.

The Packers, however, are in first place at 11-3, with a huge game against the second-place Vikings coming next Monday night.

Davante Adams, who had seven catches for 103 yards, was easily the Packers’ best offensive player. The Packers’ defense largely held Mitchell Trubisky in check, with Dean Lowry and Jaire Alexander each intercepting him.

The Bears will now focus on the offseason, and whether or not they still think Trubisky is the quarterback to build the team around. The Packers, however, are very much focused on this season, and that huge game looming with the Vikings.