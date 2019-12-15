Packers stay atop NFC North, knock off Bears

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 15, 2019, 4:19 PM EST
Getty Images

The reigning NFC North champions have been dethroned, and the division is now within the Packers’ grasp.

The Packers beat the Bears 21-13 today, knocking the Bears out of division contention while staying atop the division themselves.

Technically the Bears are not mathematically eliminated from a wild card berth, but there’s no realistic scenario in which they make the playoffs. They’ll be eliminated today if either the Vikings or Rams win.

The Packers, however, are in first place at 11-3, with a huge game against the second-place Vikings coming next Monday night.

Davante Adams, who had seven catches for 103 yards, was easily the Packers’ best offensive player. The Packers’ defense largely held Mitchell Trubisky in check, with Dean Lowry and Jaire Alexander each intercepting him.

The Bears will now focus on the offseason, and whether or not they still think Trubisky is the quarterback to build the team around. The Packers, however, are very much focused on this season, and that huge game looming with the Vikings.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Packers stay atop NFC North, knock off Bears

  3. Thank you, refs. Patterson was our glaring victim today. We knew we could count on you to help our Packers. Again. Where would we be without you? Ahead of Detroit? Maybe.

    Cheepnis. Frank would be proud.

  4. While several fans will gripe about that call on the punt return, it was a tough call but a bang bang play where at full speed you have one shot to make the call or not, I can see why the dropped the flag with all the screaming about player safety.

    The real reasons the Bears lost, is because they let Kenny Clark look like Aaron Donald, while Bears star Mack wasn’t causing as much trouble which was because Rodgers was finally get the ball out of his hand on time instead of hanging on to it later in the play, I think the Bears overachieved last year, whether they did or didn’t its very clear they miss Fangio A TON.

  5. Today vs. the Packers the Bears showed why they are in the deep hole:

    1. Trubisky OK against really bad opposition and in garbage time against good teams so they will pick up his option as the whole Bear mgmt. group was behind the original draft choice.
    2. No pass rush and so many draft choices and cap space wasted on Mack.
    3. Other big gaps to fill at TE, O-line, receiving, and LB. and not many high draft choices given their probable 2019 finish and previous deals.
    4. Nagy demands too much in complexity from the offense and will not change. When the Bears go to no-huddle Bear fans see a full blown Chinese fire-drill.
    5. No economic pressure to change. Solder Field is full, beers are sold at $10.25 per and the TV revenue is strong.

    More of the same in store for 2020. Bears not the worst in the NFL by a long shot but a lengthy way from even a decent play-off chance next year.

  9. Thank you, refs. Patterson was our glaring victim today. We knew we could count on you to help our Packers. Again. Where would we be without you? Ahead of Detroit? Maybe.

    Cheepnis. Frank would be proud.
    ———
    Oh, you mean the same play Patterson led with the crown of his helmet against a defenseless player? Keep on crying. I love it!

  13. The packers, with this win, don’t have to beat the Vikings but just beat the Lions to win the division. LOL

  14. Game did not need to be that tight at the end. On the 3rd and 15 sack of Rodgers, refs should have called the blow to the head the Bears had on Rodgers. Packers get a first down and in easy FG position. It’s all over but the crying right there.

  15. All season long the Packers have been talking about finding their identity, I come to terms that “winning ugly” is that identity.

    Let’s see how deep into the playoffs that gets us.

  17. Great win today against a hot team. What an ending. Offense still has some work but the division is ours barring 2 straight losses.

  18. cinvis says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    The packers, with this win, don’t have to beat the Vikings but just beat the Lions to win the division. LOL
    ////////
    That may be harder than you think, the Lions destroyed the Packers in Green Bay.

  19. Is there anything more pathetic than the purples constant blaming of the refs? They’re almost a parody of themselves at this point.

  23. I knew the Bears didn’t stand a chance after the turnover on the punt was given back to the Packers. Missed pass interference,pick plays and facemasks. The refs are just horrible if not corrupt..

  24. Vikings fans post the first several comments. Funny stuff. Hopefully the refs win 5 more in a row for the Packers. I can just imagine the tears running down Vikings fans faces as they post these comments. It is the highlight of football weekends for me. Keep it up!

  25. dino2997 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    The Refs blatantly ensured
    ________________________

    There was 3.5 quarters left in the game… the Bears had PLENTY of time to do something… they waited til the Packers went to the soft zone prevent which Packer fans have been sick of seeing for the past decade.

  27. Can even the Green Bay fans please take a moment to recognize how terribly one sided the refs are in your favor every week? That illegal hit on the punt was not only bad but is blatant and obvious cheating in GB’s favor. It’s not just a call the Bears should “overcome”. Anyone who says that that doesn’t understand sports. Difference if 1st down for the Bears at midfield or 1st and 10 for GB at the Bears 35… changed the whole game. If you vote down on this comment I don’t care but you are blind to the reality. There honestly needs to be an all out investigation on the refs in favor of GB. Been going on the whole season…

  29. h0metownzero says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Congratulations to the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, the greatest franchise in NFL history.

    It’s truly better football……

    ……for better people.
    ////////////////////////////
    Really? I thought the Packers won the division 5 weeks ago. At least that’s what all the Packers fans said.

  30. If the Bears(27 runs/53 passes) don’t get a solid RB , OL and run the rock more in these cold weather games they’ll never go anywhere in this division, PERIOD!

    It don’t take no rocket scientist!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!