Patrick Mahomes is 2-0 in the snow, and he’s hoping for more

Before January, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had never played in the snow. He now has played in the snow twice, and he explained to PFT by phone after a 23-3 win over the Broncos that his experience during pregame warmups in the division-round victory over the Colts made him confident about playing in the snow.

By the time the Colts game started, the snow had stopped. When the snow was falling before kickoff 11 months ago, Mahomes realized that he likes the moisture from the snow, in the air and on the ball. And he said that his experience from January “helped a ton” on Sunday against the Broncos.

Footing also makes a big difference. Mahomes said that, with quarterback and receivers knowing where they’re going and the defensive players not knowing where they’re going, the offense has a clear advantage — as long as everyone can keep their feet. Mahomes added that the Chiefs work on doing just what whenever they can when practicing outside in the elements.

Mahomes performed well in the show despite a hand injury that, as Mahomes explained it to PFT, is not 100 percent. He said he still was able to do everything he needed to do.

The hand injury comes at a time when he still has work done on his knee, which was injured two months ago. Mahomes also continues to tape up an ankle that was sprained all the way back in Week One.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have won four games in a row, and it seems that people are sleeping on the AFC West champs. Asked whether he likes that the Chiefs are being overlooked, Mahomes said, “I think I do.”

He explained that the adversity the team faced in the middle of the season helped build momentum. The defense also has improved, and Mahomes has noticed more swagger in games and in practice from guys like Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark, and Chris Jones.

During the four-game winning stream, the Chiefs are giving up 11.25 points per game.

Mahomes also was happy to learn that next Sunday night’s game against the Bears at Chicago remained on Sunday Night Football. He said that playing in prime time gives a game a playoff feel, which will further help the Chiefs get ready for the playoffs.

Especially if it snows?

“Hopefully,” Mahomes said.