Patriots cameraman offered to delete Bengals sideline video on the spot

Posted by Mike Florio on December 15, 2019, 12:35 PM EST
Getty Images

A week after Spygate 2 became a thing, one of the videos generated that day has come to light.

Jay Glazer of FOX obtained video of the conversation between Bengals security and the Patriots videographer regarding the effort to videotape the sideline of the Bengals last weekend in Cleveland.

“Come on guys,” the Bengals representative can be heard saying.

Told that they were there to film in connection with the activities of an advance scout, the Bengals representative says, “I don’t see the advance scout in this footage.”

The Patriots representative then says, “I can delete this right here for you.”

“The damage is done,” the Bengals representative then says.

Indeed it was. The incident has now become one of the biggest issues in the league, due in large part to aggressive efforts by the Bengals to flag and to push the issue. (Surely, the video obtained by FOX came from them.)

It all makes for an interesting interaction between Bill Belichick and Zac Taylor after today’s game. While the safe assumption is that Belichick will give Taylor a frosty, half-hearted handshake, Belichick could be mad enough about the situation to give Taylor a piece of his mind, Chuck Noll vs. Jerry Glanville-style. That would underscore for anyone watching Belichick’s insistence that the Patriots’ football operations did nothing wrong.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Patriots cameraman offered to delete Bengals sideline video on the spot

  6. This was reported pretty early on that the camera man offered to delete the video. It comes down to sending a film crew who didn’t know the rules to a another stadium. Just. Plain. Stupid.

  11. I can’t believe even one person actually believes what Belicheat gives as an excuse. What a joke of an organization!!

  12. To be honest… I don’t blame the Bengals security for being aggressive. I would hope my team would do the same if someone was filming them.

    Pats- tell your employees to STOP filming sidelines. Have a supervisor watch the camera if you need to and step in as necessary. Get with the program folks.

  13. You mean delete the evidence that could otherwise be shown to the NFL. Oh, and I’m sure they weren’t recording to a cloud device either.

  14. Patriots shooting a film about an advance scout, and the advance scout isn’t in the video.

    Seems legit.

  18. Staggering stupidity from the Patriots, but there’s nothing in that video that you don’t see watching TV. And it’s from behind the Bengals sideline so it’s not like you can see anything from that angle anyway. If it wasn’t the Patriots, the Bengals guy wouldn’t have given a toss about it.

  19. The timing of the release of this video is priceless just before a game is played. I mean it could have been released anytime this week but no lets do it now.

    I am afraid the Patriots are guilty of past indiscretions so they get no benefit of the doubt anymore but I think this is being made a lot of when its an innocent mistake.

    Bottom line most people will find them guilty regardless. Those that are open minded will probably come to the conclusion its an innocent act that had nothing to do with the Footballing side of the team

  21. I saw nothing in that tape that looked anything like the tape from Spygate did. That is a relief.

    As for the B-Roll story- the league has its own video department and that should not be hard to verify if an 8 minute B roll footage is a thing.

    They will be penalized for this either way.

  23. I thought the video was completely innocent. Why are they trying to destroy the evidence before anyone sees it? Every new fact that comes out leads to the same conclusion. Cheaters gonna cheat and will never stop cheating until they start taking away titles.

  25. I’d be more inclined to believe that the Patriots were purposely trying to cheat & gain some sort of advantage via shady practices if they were not playing THE 1-12 Cinci Bengals. I’m 100% positive the Patriots back-ups could beat the Bengals, Bill Belicheck doesn’t have to cheat to beat the lowly Bungles. The fact the Bengals front office is aggressively pushing this issue makes it all the more laughable, if the only Bengals front office cared more about winning then maybe more people would actually believe in this farcical theory.

  26. SOMEONE directed them to tape direct footage of the opposing coaches. If they were really there to supposedly film the scout team, then that’s who would be on the video. “Kraft Productions” wouldn’t send them to film the scout crew and they on their own chose to ignore that by filming the opposing coaches sideline instead. You can believe what the patriots say, or what you see on the tape. The truth is on the tape.

  27. Here come the excuses again from the Pats fans worried about their legacy. Every time we get the same lame excuses from them but yet they get caught cheating again and again and again and again and again…

  28. There is clearly nothing to this, guy offered to delete it because the Bengals were over blowing it. Those were not close ups. You wouldn’t film signals from behind. This whole thing is a joke.

  29. The Patriots have been bending, stretching, and breaking rules for years. And according to them, they are always innocent.
    What a way to run an organization.

  30. Why should the Bengals have to aggressively push the issue? An obvious violation by a repeat offender I would think one phone call or email is all it should take

  31. It’s amazing how so many of you want the Patriots to be guilty…I’m sorry if the Pats have ruined your lives for the past 20 years. One day, your team will win 6 super bowls too, perhaps by the year 2150.

  32. Imagine the situation were reversed and the Bengals were found taping the Pats after the Bengals had previously been found to have acted improperly.

    Who thinks BB wouldn’t be steamed?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!