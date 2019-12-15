Patriots sew up playoff spot with 34-13 win over Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on December 15, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
The last time the Patriots lost at home to the Chiefs, they went on to Cincinnati and got a win that put them back on the right track.

If it ain’t broke it, don’t fix it. The Patriots continued to have issues getting their offense on track, but they forced five turnovers and used short fields to their advantage in a 34-13 win over the Bengals. The victory clinches a playoff spot for the Patriots and they’ll now turn their attention toward sewing up a bye. That effort will start with a home game against the Bills next Saturday.

Stephon Gilmore had two of those takeaways and his third quarter interceptions broke the game open. The Patriots followed one with Tom Brady‘s 538th career touchdown pass and Gilmore returned the second for a 64-yard touchdown.

Brady’s two touchdown passes leave him one behind Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history. If Drew Brees throws at least two scores against the Colts on Monday, Brady will also be trailing him in that category.

While he climbed the leaderboard, it wasn’t a great day for Brady. He was 15-of-29 for 128 yards overall, but the Patriots run game did show up. Sony Michel had 73 yards on 15 carries, Rex Burkhead had a 33-yard touchdown run and they put up a season-high 175 rushing yards on the day.

More of that work on the ground and the continued exploits of a playmaking defense will be welcomed, but nothing would be greeted with a bigger smile in New England than a spark in the passing game.

The Bengals drop to 1-13 with the loss and will head to Miami next weekend. They’ll have a shot at winning if Joe Mixon runs as well as he did on Sunday — 25 carries for 136 yards — but four more interceptions from Andy Dalton will ensure they wind up with the first overall pick come April.

21 responses to “Patriots sew up playoff spot with 34-13 win over Bengals

  2. Should have been a bigger blowout if it weren’t for the Edelman false start and some paper thin line play. Glad the playoff berth is done though. Why even send a camera to the Bengals anyway? Andy Dalton looks absolutely god awful.

  3. but four more interceptions from Andy Dalton will ensure they wind up with the first overall pick come April.

    ———-

    I was wondering when Dalton would inevitably be thrown under the bus and blamed for the *loss today. You delivered. Of course it is incredibly easy to force turnovers when you have God knows how much tape on the plays being called. Solid win by the “Documentary Filmmaker.”

  5. Common sense would be to strip them off every single win including postseason wins and all their Lombardis during the belichick era.

    The NFL needs to send a message that cheating won’t be tolerated

  6. Meh the Bengals have #32 rushing D, if they hadn’t got a lot of running yards that would have been of note

  8. “ Good thing they taped their sidelines”

    Hilarious

    So you think the Bengals who have the tape, knew exactly what plays were run from what alignments during that 8 minutes, chose to run those plays unchanged with no variation?

    Double facepalm

  9. Meh. It’s the Bengals.

    They are going to get the doors blown off by a playoff team unless they find an identity on offense. Running out of time to do it.

  10. NFL and Bengals took control of whatever the videotape showed. The Patriots did not have any advantage from that whatsoever but they had no intention of using that videotape anyway. They had a rogue cameraman on their staff who went against protocol and has been suspended by the organization

  13. danny woodson says:
    December 15, 2019 at 4:15 pm
    Common sense would tell you this was a lame comment the first time you posted it on the other article.

    It’s still lame even when you post it 2 times on this article.

    Common sense would tell you IF. a team was going to try and cheat
    They wouldn’t do it in view of EVERYONE with a monitor facing EVERYONE.

    But no one ever said the Patriots crybabies had common sense

  17. Common sense would tell you IF. a team was going to try and cheat
    They wouldn’t do it in view of EVERYONE with a monitor facing EVERYONE.
    ——
    I don’t acknowledge what we saw on the tape as cheating. The difference between that and the Spygate tape was night and day.

    With that said nobody’s minds will be change so pointless to spam about it.

  18. This Bengals football team sucks. They know they suck and them crying about “Spygate 2” was an attempt by them to make excuses. They are a 1-13 football team and today the Patriots showed why that is…they should just play for the #1 pick.

  21. Mmm love me some salty tears. That and ppl whining and crying just makes my day

    You must lead a very empty life if this makes your day….
    try going to church and then get some help you have too much hate…..
    Get well.

    Pats offense was offensive against the Bungals

