Patriots strike first, lead 7-0 in Cincinnati

The Patriots offense has been the subject of much consternation recently, but the unit got off to a good start in Cincinnati on Sunday.

James White had a 22-yard catch to account for the first first down of the game and he turned another short Tom Brady pass into a 23-yard touchdown on a third down to put the Patriots up 7-0 with just over three minutes off the clock.

The touchdown leaves Brady two scoring passes away from tying Peyton Manning on the all-time list.

White’s two catches were the only completions of a drive. Sony Michel picked up 20 yards on two carries and rookie wideout N'Keal Harry gained 10 yards on the first rushing attempt of his career.

The Patriots also opened last Sunday’s game with a touchdown, but were outscored 23-9 by the Chiefs over the rest of the game. They’ll hope for different results this time around.