Patriots take 13-10 lead just before halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots thought a few calls against them in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but they may have gotten one to go their way just before halftime in Cincinnati.

Bengals punt returner Alex Erickson muffed a punt in the final minute of the half and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor pleaded with officials that Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater should have been penalized for kick catch interference. He wasn’t and Justin Bethel recovered the ball to set the Patriots up in scoring position.

The Patriots moved backwards thanks to a Carlos Dunlap sack, however, and had to settle for Nick Folk‘s second field goal of the afternoon to take a 13-10 lead on the 1-12 Bengals at halftime.

It was the second sack of the game for the Bengals and it has been another rough outing for the New England offense since they opened the game with a touchdown drive. That drive covered 75 yards, but the Patriots have picked up just 78 other yards as Tom Brady‘s gone 10-of-21 during another frustrating half for the offense.

The defense settled down after allowing 92 rushing yards and 10 points on the Bengals’ first two possessions of the game. They forced a punt and stuffed Joe Mixon short of the line on a fourth down run that the Bengals tried from New England’s 30-yard-line instead of a field goal that could have extended their lead to six points.