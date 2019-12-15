Patriots video producer: I was not asked to provide footage to football operations

Posted by Josh Alper on December 15, 2019, 6:54 PM EST
Getty Images

The producer responsible for taking the video footage of the Bengals sideline for the Patriots during last Sunday’s game released a statement on Sunday.

David Mondillo is a supervising producer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment on a project to profile one of the teams pro scouts. In the statement, he said that he took footage of the field in order to convey what the scout sees from the press box and that he stopped shooting immediately when asked to stop filming by Bengals security.

“I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to do so,” Mondillo said in the statement.

Video of that exchange with Bengals security was shown on FOX during Sunday’s pregame show. The Boston Globe reported on Sunday that Mondillo has been suspended in light of last week’s actions, which the Patriots have acknowledged as a violation of league policy.

38 responses to “Patriots video producer: I was not asked to provide footage to football operations

  3. I work as a video journalist. I shoot b-roll to tell stories. There is no way he would need 7 minutes of a sideline to tell a scout story.

    If you dont believe me think of how long a cut away scene usually is in sports profile.

  5. Common sense would be to strip them off every single win including postseason wins and all their Lombardis during the belichick era.

    The NFL needs to send a message that cheating won’t be tolerated

  8. BB knows this team is on its last run, and he’ll do anything to try to extend it. No more Gronk, no more Brady after this year, and no more playoffs…..of course playing in that weak AFC east division who knows what could happen.

  10. thebirdofprey says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:02 pm
    I work as a video journalist. I shoot b-roll to tell stories. There is no way he would need 7 minutes of a sideline to tell a scout story.

    If you dont believe me think of how long a cut away scene usually is in sports profile
    ———————————–

    Other video journalists disagree – perhaps they are better than you?

  12. They’ll strip them of their super bowl titles as soon as the Broncos vacate their wins for circumventing the salary cap in the late nineties, the Seahawks for leading the lead in PED suspensions in 2013, the Steelers for lying about Ben Roethlisberger’s injury on the injury report and Bill Cowher admitting to taping signals, the Cowboys for Jimmy Johnson admitting to taping signals during his tenure with the Cowboys, and the Ravens for the league allowing Lewis, who used Deer Antler spray, to play in Super Bowl XLVII.

  17. He’s been doing his job for 18 years and still doesn’t know not to point a camera at the sideline. 🤔

  20. FootballSeasonRules says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:14 pm
    They’ll strip them of their super bowl titles as soon as the Broncos vacate their wins for circumventing the salary cap in the late nineties, the Seahawks for leading the lead in PED suspensions in 2013, the Steelers for lying about Ben Roethlisberger’s injury on the injury report and Bill Cowher admitting to taping signals, the Cowboys for Jimmy Johnson admitting to taping signals during his tenure with the Cowboys, and the Ravens for the league allowing Lewis, who used Deer Antler spray, to play in Super Bowl XLVII.

    *********
    Difference is patriots know opponents play call that makes a huge difference when you know the coming play it’s very easy to win

  21. Did I read that right, he works for “Kraft Sports..”, yea, and it wasn’t going to the team? Sure….
    Remember the quotes from 2005, after getting caught they were told to say “I was doing a video to promiote the team…”…

  22. thebirdofprey says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:02 pm
    I work as a video journalist. I shoot b-roll to tell stories. There is no way he would need 7 minutes of a sideline to tell a scout story.

    _________

    You’re speculating on what others do.

  23. So the video is exactly what the scout sees – what is this ‘cheating secret’ if everybody and anybody can see it, take notes and steal signals whether you have film or not.
    Thousands of people are sitting in those seats every week and every game filming with their cell phones, and guess what, some are scouts without a doubt.

    This is equivalent to 1.5 PSI below league rules in a football = it has zero effect on the outcome of the game = zero.

  24. All week I heard former players and coaches say ” if the video shows the sideline and field and doesnt immediately show the scoreboard for time, down, and distance each play, then there is nothing there and the claim of a separate production will be true”. I didnt see any clock on the Glazer clip…did I miss anything, haters?

  25. Don’t you love once you are caught the excuses you can come up with. The NFL needs to step up and go after NE Pats

  26. Don’t tell me. His nickname is “The Spy.”

    Because he likes spy novels, of course.

  27. tired of the excuses
    The fans are fed up
    The NFL decision makers are dimwits and the Patriots know it

  29. If you are just fair and use common sense here, clearly there is nothing here.

    I also had no idea the still camera shot with no zooming of any kind, came fromm BEHIND the Bungles bench.

    You’re not going to see much with that, just like you can’t on the 22 tape.

    Learn the rules, people. Learn the facts and rules. This guy had nothing to do with team scouting whatsoever.

  30. thebirdofprey says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    I work as a video journalist. I shoot b-roll to tell stories. There is no way he would need 7 minutes of a sideline to tell a scout story.

    If you dont believe me think of how long a cut away scene usually is in sports profile.

    54

    39

    ——————–

    Well, you’re a liar. I work in the industry and you’re 100% wrong. You also have no idea of the outline of the segment.

  32. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    He’s been doing his job for 18 years and still doesn’t know not to point a camera at the sideline. 🤔

    3

    2

    ——————

    He’s been a tv producer for that long. He didn’t say he worked in the NFL for that long. Man, you have some serious reading comprehension problems.

    There is nothing on that tape that isn’t on a 22 tape shot every week in the league. It’s also from BEHIND their bench. Very aggressive framejob attempt here by Cincy.

    Goodell best be careful here. Some of us know a bit too much for him to try to frame again.

  33. Jay Glazer already released some of the footage including the exchange between security and the Pats video guy. It’s…….. rather damaging to the Patriots

  34. Someone needed to coach this guy, like talking to the police.

    You just shut up and say ‘why are you bothering me/am I being detained’ — You dont sit there and act guilty like, ‘well hey man if I delete this here footage I dont even have a sim card, its all deleted, lets make a deal’

    Especially under belichicks team. You say ‘were onto Cincinatti, literally’ and thats it. Had he just stood there and not said anything or not tried to make a deal it would look like a technicality or a Bengals assistant TROLLING the Pats deliberately.
    Instead he broke down and insinuated he knew. Now even if they fire the guy it will look like a cover up.

  35. RGisvacuous says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    All week I heard former players and coaches say ” if the video shows the sideline and field and doesnt immediately show the scoreboard for time, down, and distance each play, then there is nothing there and the claim of a separate production will be true”. I didnt see any clock on the Glazer clip…did I miss anything, haters?

    5

    2

    ————————-

    No, you’re not. I’m embarrassed to be a human and an American at this point. Goodell is a stooge and a moron.

    A normal commissioner would be telling Cincy and other AFC teams to knock it off at this point, as opposed to enabling this framejob behavior.

    Unreal.

  37. Lockport Lax says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Did I read that right, he works for “Kraft Sports..”, yea, and it wasn’t going to the team? Sure….
    Remember the quotes from 2005, after getting caught they were told to say “I was doing a video to promiote the team…”…

    5

    5

    ———————

    No, because it never happened. This is like believing the Rolling Stone article where BB told Hernandez to find a flop house at the Combine.

    Some of your people don’t deserve to own a computer. You’re so dumb it’s amazing.

    Just because your owner doesn’t put this kind of money into following the team, doesn’t mean NE is magically cheating.

    Listen to yourselves.

  38. This is nonsense… The guy screwed up. In no way did the “film” provide a competitive advantage for the Patriots. This is another example of how the truth is no longer determined by facts but rather by public outrage. The Bangles and many other teams in the league are crybabies.

