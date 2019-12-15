Raiders close out Oakland era by losing to Jaguars

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 15, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
The bright lights of Las Vegas have now swallowed the Black Hole.

The Raiders lost to the Jaguars 20-16 Sunday, a result of a game that won’t be remembered for long. The venue will be.

The 60-year-history — minus that 13-year sojourn to Los Angeles — of Raiders football in Oakland’s now over, with their remaining two games on the road against the Chargers and Broncos before next year’s move to Nevada.

So while it wasn’t much of a game, it allowed the fans there a chance to say goodbye.

Many former Raiders legends were there for the celebration, and so was extra security. Not all the fans were on their best behavior for the farewell, with officials asking in the fourth quarter for people to stop shining laser pointers on players and coaches.

Coupled with a scoreless second half, Jon Gruden trying to challenge plays he wasn’t allowed to challenge, the Raiders missing a couple of chances at a field goal in the final two minutes, and quarterback Derek Carr being booed off the field as the game ended, it had the requisite weirdness.

As for the game, the Jaguars took advantage of those mistakes to drive for a go-ahead touchdown with 31 seconds left, with Gardner Minshew hitting Chris Conley to cap a hectic drive.

That allowed the Jaguars (5-9) to snap a five-game losing streak.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Raiders (6-8), extinguishing any small hope they had at the playoffs.

And unless the Raiders come back to the Bay Area again, it was a final chance for the city to wrap its costumed arms around its team.

29 responses to “Raiders close out Oakland era by losing to Jaguars

  5. The Raiduh’s expose once again for what they are…not even mediocre….but god awful….Just lose baby!!!

  8. I know i sound like a broken record but the refs stole another game from the Raiders.

    Carr was inbounds on the slide for a yard and a half and they stop the clock? Blatant biased call right there.

    Clock runs out there and its not an issue, Our defense is horrible so i knew the second jacksonville got the ball back it was over.

    Really is a shame man, the refs could let the Raiders have their hard earned last win in Oakland? Played pretty much solid defense all game kept fornette and the WR in check all until the last drive.

    Saddest part is nothing will come from this.

  10. As a Baltimore Colts fan I feel horrible for the fans of Oakland but the reality is that if you don’t build it, they won’t stay

  11. billswillnevermove says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:09 pm
    How fitting. Joke of a franchise from top to bottom.

    billswillnevermove says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:12 pm
    The Raiduh's expose once again for what they are…not even mediocre….but god awful….Just lose baby!!!
    ****************************************
    At least the Raiders have a rich history, the Bills are famous for losing 4 Super Bowls in a row.

  15. so you make a comment about Gruden using the challenge but no comment on the refs either lack of knowledge or blatant disregard of the rule that clearly should have had the clock running to the 2 minute warning? or about how Jacksonville scored with 30 seconds left that shouldn’t have been on the clock?

    I mean I guess I/we should all be used to this kind of bias from the league and this site but still feel like it should be mentioned, no?

  16. Look at the brightside Oakland, you no longer have to suffer thru the ‘Chucky the Clown’ show and call them your home town team.

  17. Raiders and Gruden…..pathetic! Such a sorry franchise…thanks for the memories Oakland. Have not been relevant in 20 years….keep wearing your Halloween outfits Raider Nation…

  18. The good thing about the Raiders moving to Vegas is that the refs will no longer get away with screwing the Raiders with terrible calls. Seriously I have never seen so many bad calls week after week go against one team.

  19. joetoronto says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:18 pm
    billswillnevermove says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:09 pm
    How fitting. Joke of a franchise from top to bottom.

    billswillnevermove says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:12 pm
    The Raiduh's expose once again for what they are…not even mediocre….but god awful….Just lose baby!!!
    ****************************************
    At least the Raiders have a rich history, the Bills are famous for losing 4 Super Bowls in a row.
    ——————————————————–
    2019 Record
    Josh Allen 9-4 and going to the playoffs baby!!
    Derek Carr 6-8 and going nowhere…a total BUST!!!!!

  20. joetoronto says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:18 pm
    billswillnevermove says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:09 pm
    How fitting. Joke of a franchise from top to bottom.

    billswillnevermove says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:12 pm
    The Raiduh's expose once again for what they are…not even mediocre….but god awful….Just lose baby!!!
    ****************************************
    At least the Raiders have a rich history, the Bills are famous for losing 4 Super Bowls in a row.

    ————

    The Bills are on the upswing…..the Raiders….well they just still stink. And they have since the early 2000s

  21. joetoronto says:
    At least the Raiders have a rich history
    ==

    To be more accurate, the Raiders have a rich ancient history. In football years, 1894 might as well have been the Paleozoic Era.
    Three-and-a-half decades since their last Super Bowl victory, all the Raiders have to show for that span is a single title-game appearance — a 48-21 blowout loss to Tampa Bay, known for their formidable defense, but hardly a prolific offense.
    Al Davis’ once-great franchise is now a collection of gypsies who closed out their time in Oakland with a four-game losing streak (including a loss to the Jets), not to mention another season of watching the playoffs on TV.

  22. As a homeowner and taxpayer of Alameda County, I say good riddance to the Oakland Traitors. The Davis family took Oakland for a ride at the taxpayers’ expense. They are the epitome of buyer beware and why taxpayers should NEVER give a single cent to multi billion dollar entities.

    No, cities and counties don’t make the money back. Cities have skyscrapers in downtown areas that don’t require taxpayer money. They are in use at least 5times a week and hold thousands of high paying jobs and create massive tax revenue. Stadiums sit empty the vast majority of the year and are mainly staffed by part time minimum wage earners.

  23. This Raiders fan says. There could not be anything more fitting. From Carr celebrating his first down run as if he just won the game to the penalties to the dropped passes right down to the possible winning TD hail Mary bouncing off of Keylan Doss’ face in the end zone. These guys showed exactly what it has meant to be a Raider with no talent much less pride. Sorry Oakland fans, you deserved better.

  24. The slide call was really bad but getting skunked in the 2nd half by JAX was the bigger issue. They came out firing it down the field in the 1st quarter and JAX had no answer for Waller. What happened to that approach? Seemed to turtle as soon as there was a tiny lead to sit on. A couple of balls bouncing off Raider WR facemasks/hands didn’t help either.
    Frustrating. I feel bad for the fans who made a point of being there for the final game in Oakland.

  25. quarterback Derek Carr being booed off the field as the game ended,

    ——

    Didn’t happen and completely made up. Fans were booing the end of yet another game the NFL Officials threw against the Raiders. Fans were HUGGING Carr and wishing him well after the game ended. Try again with another made up narrative.

  27. Classic Raiders. Get outscored 14-0 in the 4th quarter to lose their last game before their beloved fans. Unless they decide to move back. Again. For the 3rd time…Or how ever many times it has been. Hard to keep track.

  28. Sad loss bad refs poor and conservative play calling a missed fg 3 fgs 1 td our offense 16 points only.Carr probably not our starting qb next year if he’s benched this week but it’s his own fault he choked bad in KC and today knowing what this game meant to the fans in the black hole and Oakland disappointing im not blaming the loss all on him but franchise qbs find ways to win these type of games….

