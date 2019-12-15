Russell Wilson posts perfect rating in first half

Getty Images

Early on, it looked like Russell Wilson wouldn’t need to do anything.

When he did, he did it well.

The Seahawks are cruising, up 20-7 at halftime over the Panthers.

Wilson has been sharp, after they made an early emphasis of running at the league’s 29th-ranked rush defense.

He’s 11-of-14 for 192 yards passing and two touchdowns in the first half, for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

That’s plenty of margin against a Panthers team that is playing out the string under an interim coach, as their own mistakes have cost them, and when they did make a play to create a turnover, it was either overturned by penalty or review.