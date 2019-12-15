Ryan Tannehill gets Titans on board with 1-yard run on fourth down

Getty Images

It took the Titans forever to get on the scoreboard.

After threatening in the first half but being shut out, the Titans used nine minutes, 26 seconds of the second half and all four downs on the goal line. Finally, though, they have points.

Ryan Tannehill ran for 1-yard to the end zone on fourth down to cut the Texans’ lead to 14-7.

Two Derrick Henry runs sandwiched with a Khari Blasingame reception from Tannehill couldn’t get the Titans in the end zone. Tannehill did with his feet.

Tannehill is 12-of-22 for 173 yards and an interception.