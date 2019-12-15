Seahawks could be without Quandre Diggs after ankle sprain

Getty Images

The news wasn’t all good for the Seahawks Sunday.

An already-thin defense suffered what could be another significant injury, as coach Pete Carroll said safety Quandre Diggs suffered an ankle sprain which could cause him to miss some time.

Diggs has been a good pickup for the Seahawks, since he came over in a trade with the Lions. He had three interceptions in his first four games there.

Their hope is that linebacker Bobby Wagner‘s ankle sprain isn’t as serious, but the list of injuries is already long enough.

They began Sunday’s win over the Panthers without four defensive starters.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was “violently ill” Friday and didn’t even make the trip, and they were also without defensive end Ziggy Ansah, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin.