Seahawks improve to 11-3 by rolling Panthers

Getty Images

The Seahawks did their part, now will wait for the afternoon games to see if they’ve punched their playoff ticket.

They had to deal with a cosmetic rally late, but held on to a 30-24 win over the Panthers on the road.

Despite improving the 11-3 with the win, the Seahawks still haven’t clinched a postseason berth. They’ll secure a bid if the Rams lose to the Cowboys this afternoon, or if the Vikings lose to the Chargers.

The only bad news for the Seahawks was another injury to add to the pile.

Safety Quandre Diggs left with an ankle injury, and they were already without defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

They still had plenty, as linebackers K.J. Wright (two picks) and Bobby Wagner (one) led a defense that stifled the Panthers early. Wagner was getting his ankle looked at late in the game as well, and health will become a major topic for them in days to come.

Coupled with a powerful run game (Chris Carson had 133 yards and two touchdowns) and another efficient passing day from Russell Wilson (20-of-26 for 286 and two touchdowns), they pulled away early.

The Panthers (5-9) had another miserable day under coach Perry Fewell, guaranteeing a losing season.

Kyle Allen turned the ball over three more times, and has extinguished any hope he created by winning his first four starts in place of the injured Cam Newton.

Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns, giving him 18 on the season, breaking the Panthers’ single-season record previously held by Steve Smith. So they’ve got that going for them. Which is nice.