Seahawks run right down the field on Panthers

Getty Images

It’s almost as if the Seahawks saw a vulnerable area and attacked it.

They drove right down the field on the Panthers for an easy touchdown drive, going up 6-0 after Jason Myers missed the extra point.

The Seahawks ran it on five of their eight snaps, and Chris Carson had four of those carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers have had problems stopping the run all year, and are 29th in the league against the rush (allowing 139.2 yards per game). That’s a stark contrast to their pass defense, since they’re second in the league with 47 sacks.

But when the numbers are that obvious, that’s the direction you lean.