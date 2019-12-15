Sean Lee active for Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for a fourth consecutive game, having already ruled him out with a neck injury. They will have Sean Lee in his place today.

Lee has pectoral and thigh injuries that kept him out of practice all week, but he is active.

The Cowboys’ inactives are receiver Devin Smith, cornerback Deante Burton, Vander Esch, defensive end Joe Jackson, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, offensive guard Brandon Knight and defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

The Rams’ inactives are tight end Gerald Everett (knee), offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (knee), defensive back Donte Deayon, cornerback David Long, safety Jake Gervase, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, and tight end Kendall Blanton.