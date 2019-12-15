Snow isn’t stopping Patrick Mahomes or Tyreek Hill as Chiefs lead 6-0

Getty Images

Broncos punter Colby Wadman dropped the snap on a punt, picked it up and finally got it off with ineligible players downfield, of course. Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt muffed the snap on the extra point.

The heavy snow is affecting Sunday’s game in Kansas City. It is not affecting Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

Hill ran by Chris Harris and Justin Simmons for a 41-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead over the Broncos.

Mahomes went 3-for-3 for 64 yards in the opening drive, a four-play, 79-yard effort.

The Broncos have punted on their first two drives.