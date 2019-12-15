Some Chiefs players arriving late with snow falling in Kansas City

Getty Images

Kansas City has a winter storm warning today, with heavy snow expected during the Broncos-Chiefs game, which kicks off at noon Central time. And the light snow that has already fallen has apparently slowed down the commutes for some Chiefs players.

Several Chiefs players had not yet arrived at Arrowhead Stadium as of two hours before kickoff, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. Among those who didn’t get there by 10 a.m. local time are running back LeSean McCoy and wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Both teams’ quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Lock, have already been on the field to see how the footing is with snow on the ground.

There’s already enough snow covering the field that the yard lines are hard to see, and as snow falls during the day, this will be one of the snowiest NFL games we’ve seen — ideal for enjoying while lying on the couch in a warm living room.