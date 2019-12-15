Steelers expect to have James Conner tonight

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner should be back on the field tonight against the Bills.

Conner is expected to play tonight after missing the last three games with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports.

With Conner back, the Steelers are likely to have a running back by committee approach with Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels.

Conner leads the Steelers with 102 carries for 390 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also has 30 catches for 242 yards and two receiving touchdowns.