Terrell Suggs’ strategy to get back to Baltimore could backfire

Posted by Mike Florio on December 15, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Cut by the Cardinals on Friday, veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs has leaked the notion that, if anyone other than the Ravens claims him on waivers, he may not show up.

And that may operate as an engraved invitation to claim him on waivers.

As players, fans, and media begin to characterize the NFL as an NBA-style league, where players pick their teams and not vice-versa, Suggs’ effort to clear a path back to Baltimore could be the thing that gets another team that wouldn’t have claimed him to go on and do it. Especially if he’s truly not going to show up, and in turn forfeit the $352,941 in salary he’s still due to make.

It takes only one team to make the claim, especially since the Ravens will be as of Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET the last team in the waivers pecking order. Indeed, it actually would make sense for the Ravens to not even make a claim; if he’s available for the Ravens to claim him, it’s better for both sides if he simply goes unclaimed, collects the $352,941 from the Cardinals as termination pay, and double dips with the veteran minimum from the Ravens as a free agent.

Still, the question is whether one of the other 30 teams will claim him, whether to help that team or to hurt the Ravens. In 2002, when Deion Sanders persuaded Washington to release him from the reserve/retired list so he could join the Raiders for a Super Bowl run, FIVE TEAMS put in waivers claims — and Sanders did not end up in Oakland (or anywhere else) that season. (He’d later unretire and play for the Ravens.)

It should surprise no one if another team makes a claim for Suggs, whether it’s a non-playoff team that hopes to stick it to the Ravens (like the Bengals or the Browns) or a playoff contender that would rather have Suggs not with anyone than back with the Ravens.

If nothing else, the Patriots should do it. Because it feels like the Patriots and Ravens are destined to meet again in the playoffs. Why would Patriots coach Bill Belichick want to let the Ravens have Suggs for that game?

16 responses to “Terrell Suggs’ strategy to get back to Baltimore could backfire

  1. That’s a big assumption that the Pats will meet the Ravens in the playoffs. The way the pats are playing lately, there is no team currently in line for a playoff berth that does not have at least a middling chance to beat them, even at home. The Texans and Chiefs have already beat them, the bills have improved since their loss, as have the Steelers. And if the Titans move in to the top 6, they are not an easy out, either.

    The days of the Pats having an easy path through the playoffs appear to be at an end. I don’t think Suggs would be the difference maker for either team.

  2. Assuming the Ravens score the #1 seed and the Patriots/Chiefs get #2 and #3 in some order, then the Patriots would (at a minimum) need to first clear the Chiefs before seeing the Ravens again. (Possibly at arrowhead.) Pretty far cry from “destiny.”

  4. I think Suggs might show up for BB in NE. It’s more of a matter if they want him. Does he have enough in the tank to make a difference?

    He’s a 1st ballot, let him play it out. Rotational player at best. If he was going to actually be a difference maker, the Cards would have traded him at the deadline.

    So what if people attempt to choose their own teams? Isn’t that sorta the American dream? How many people remember any of it? Just the player, for the most part.

  5. I rather see a non NFC team get him vs. Seattle or Saints. As 49ers fan, I know we dont have a shot at him via waivers.

  9. Of course a team like the Patriots, Browns or Chiefs would claim him just to stick it to the Ravens. Bellecheat especially! I could see the Steelers doing that as well even though they don’t really need him. He would fit in Baltimore better than any of those teams but we don’t really need him.

  10. Nothing would be better than for the Steelers to claim him as soon as they can. What a football story!

  12. “So what if people attempt to choose their own teams? ”

    He was a free agent this past offseason. He could have chosen to stay with the Ravens but instead he chose to chase the money with Arizona. No one owes him a thing.

  13. i have no idea what BB will do. However if the Patriots are the 2 seed and have a bye i suspect the first week off BB will devote to how to stop the Ravens offense.

    then when his first playoff opponent is decided switch over.

  14. To assume the Patriots are going to play the Ravens in playoffs is quite a reach
    The Patriots of old are not scaring anyone.
    And to be honest with you, I think BB is the greatest HC to ever walk the sidelines but I am over them with the questionable cheating scandals.
    It’s about time the league really sticks it to them. A fine is a joke, that is like one of us getting a 10 dollar parking ticket. Kraft has plenty of money so a fine does not hurt them.
    I would hate to think the greatest dynasty ever in the NFL was due to cheating, bugging locker rooms, headset bugs, flying drones over closed practices and walk through, deflategate and so so so many other questionable things.
    I would like to see Brady leave and watch BB build another winner without him just to prove the guy is a genius.
    Sorry Pats fans, it was a great run and probably the best ever but it is coming to an end.
    2 players in the AFC are making that happen and their names are Lamar and Patrick.

