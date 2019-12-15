Terry McLaurin makes big play for Washington

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin made sure his old coach had something to enjoy Sunday.

McLaurin just took a short pass from college teammate Dwayne Haskins 75 yards for a touchdown, giving Washington a 7-3 lead on the Eagles.

The rookie wideout from Ohio State has been one of the few bright spots for Washington this season, entering the game with 46 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns. That 15.3 yards per catch average clearly gives them something to work with for the future.

He made the play under the watchful eye of his former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, who is watching the game from owner Dan Snyder’s box.