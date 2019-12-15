Texans move a step closer to another AFC South title with 24-21 win

Getty Images

The Texans have won the AFC South crown three times since 2014 when Bill O’Brien became head coach. They are closing in on another after a 24-21 victory over the Titans.

Houston regained sole possession of first place in the division, while ending the Titans’ four-game winning streak. The Texans improved to 9-5, holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and has a 4-1 record in the division. Tennessee fell to 8-6, loses the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Texans and has a 2-3 record in the division.

The Texans travel to Tampa Bay on Saturday and close the regular season hosting the Titans.

Houston has led or shared the division lead all but three weeks this season.

Kenny Stills caught two touchdown passes; DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 119 yards; Carlos Hyde ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries; and Deshaun Watson completed 19 of 27 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Titans made it interesting, scoring a touchdown with 2:04 remaining, but Justin Reid recovered the onside kick. Tennessee got the ball back with 17 seconds left, but Charles Omenihu sacked Ryan Tannehill and the Titans spiked the ball as time expired.

Tannehill completed 22 of 36 passes for 279 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.