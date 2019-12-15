Texans use Whitney Mercilus’ 86-yard interception return for 7-0 lead

AP

The Texans and Titans are playing a strange game in Nashville.

The Titans have driven to the Houston 27 and Houston 5 without scoring. The Texans have driven to the Tennessee 20 without scoring.

The Texans finally broke a scoreless game, though, using an 86-yard interception return by Whitney Mercilus to take a 7-0 lead.

The Titans, who had Ryan Succop‘s 45-yard field goal attempt blocked by Angelo Blackson on their first possession, should have had the lead. Ryan Tannehill hit Anthony Firkser between the 8 and the 6 on his jersey on a slant that had him in the end zone. The ball bounced off Firkser’s chest and into the waiting arms of Mercilus.

Jonnu Smith finally made the tackle of Mercilus at the Tennessee 12 to save the touchdown if only briefly.

Two plays later, Kenny Stills caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson for the first points of the day.

Watson threw a pick on the Texans’ first possession while trying to hit Duke Johnson in the end zone. Kenny Vaccaro intercepted the pass.