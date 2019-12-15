Vikings force seven turnovers in 39-10 win over Chargers

Posted by Josh Alper on December 15, 2019, 7:12 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings are one step closer to a playoff berth and their defense has a lot to do with it.

Vikings defenders forced seven turnovers during Sunday’s 39-10 win over the Chargers. The victory pushed the Vikings to 10-4 on the season and leaves them on the doorstep of the postseason with a Week 16 Monday night game against the Packers on tap.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had a hand in four of the turnovers. He threw three interceptions and was stripped of the ball on a sack by Danielle Hunter. Ifeadi Odenigbo scooped that ball up and returned it for a 56-yard touchdown with seconds to play in the first half.

That score opened up a nine-point lead and the Vikings just kept stretching it out as Melvin Gordon fumbled for the second time on the first play of the second half. Tight end Hunter Henry lost another fumble and the comedy of errors left the Chargers with their ninth loss of the season.

With a .500 record no longer possible, the Chargers could opt to take a look at Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Rivers now has 18 interceptions on the season and the prospect of bringing him back for another season will likely be a subject of serious debate inside the organization.

The Vikings have no such conversations on tap, although they may have to fend without running back Dalvin Cook. He left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and was quickly ruled out. Cook’s dealt with shoulder trouble at other points this season, so it’s a situation that bears watching.

Permalink 54 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

54 responses to “Vikings force seven turnovers in 39-10 win over Chargers

  3. Next week we will both be 11-4. Only difference is the Vikes fight for everything while the Green Bay Charity Case get every win handed to them on a silver platter.

  11. And to the cheese balls everywhere. How did your team score only 11 pts. vs the chargers? Congrats on the bear win though. You did beat them twice so figure it gives the division to you. Enjoy that much at least. You won’t be going farther than one and done in post season.

  13. Let me guess: it’ll be another week of “the vikings beat the chargers, who are a trash team,” just like how every week has been “the vikings beat a trash team in _____”

    But what happened to the packers out west in LA? Please, jog my memory a little bit.

    Looking forward to next week at our house

  15. Amazing that in an article about the Vikings’ dominance of their opponent, 5 of the 6 posts are about the Packers. I know it’s all one person with multiple accounts, but it says a lot about how sad that person’s infatuation with one of their division rivals.

  16. Just look at the point differential for the Vikings and Packers while playing basically the same schedule. Gives you a definitive look at who is the best of the North….

  17. Great win by the Vikings. They are a dangerous team, and definitely one that nobody wants to face.

  21. Incredibly important win for the Purple on the road, and on Grass !

    Just as important, Dalvin’s shoulder outcome !

    Must win in the most important game of the Reg Season next week.

    If the D plays like today, we feel damn good about the prospects of a win, and booking the playoff spot.

    SKOL

  22. Luckiest team in the NFL. The wishing, hoping, and praying by Viking fans can pay off………when that’s all you have.

  26. Alan Light says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:22 pm
    Just look at the point differential for the Vikings and Packers while playing basically the same schedule. Gives you a definitive look at who is the best of the North….
    ————————————————————————————————————
    You might think that stat is definitive, but most people, including those who run the league, look at wins vs. losses.

    Keep trying though, it’s entertaining to watch you try to justify why your team is the best.

  27. stellarperformance says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Luckiest team in the NFL. The wishing, hoping, and praying by Viking fans can pay off………when that’s all you have.
    /////////////
    When the Vikings get awarded a win when they actually lose then I would agree.
    Like when the Lions destroyed the Packers in Green Bay

  28. jhtobias says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Hey viking fan your still gonna be a wildcard team LOL

    —————————————-
    Hey packer fan what is even more funny is your still going to be one and done in post season. Hilarious

  29. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:29 pm
    Hope next week Erin walks into another Barr. Would love nothing more than to see that pansie laying on the Bank turf in pain looking up at the lights while hearing the Skol chant.
    ————————————————————-
    And now you show how truly classless you are. Rivalry is one thing, and trash talking is part of that, but hoping for injuries and celebrating it is totally different – you are a truly deplorable person.

  30. codylaws says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:27 pm
    Vikings win big against a team that destroyed the Packers? Says it all about who’s a better team in the North… not even close.
    ————————–
    Who’s got a better record and who won the last time these two teams met? Sit down boy!

  31. Hey packer fan what is even more funny is your still going to be one and done in post season. Hilarious
    ——————————————————————————————————-
    While that is possible, right now it looks like our first game will be at home in the divisional round of the playoffs, whereas your team will be travelling to their wildcard game.

  32. northernpackfan says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Alan Light says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:22 pm
    Just look at the point differential for the Vikings and Packers while playing basically the same schedule. Gives you a definitive look at who is the best of the North….
    ————————————————————————————————————
    You might think that stat is definitive, but most people, including those who run the league, look at wins vs. losses.

    Keep trying though, it’s entertaining to watch you try to justify why your team is the best.

    ————————————————————-
    No trying needed. Check your stats vs ours in all categories and then sit back and watch your team get its butt handed to them next Monday. You better make sure your home town refs come to Minneapolis. They have done well for you most of the season and you’ll need them Monday for sure.

  33. Vikings win big against a team that destroyed the Packers? Says it all about who’s a better team in the North… not even close.

    Who won when the Packers and Vikings played earlier this year? Nice prediction on the Packers missing the playoffs and losing to the Bears. You my friend are on fire.

  35. Refs gave the first game to the packer on the first round, same as they did for the first win vs the bears and even today they had at least two bs calls favoring cheese. Hopefully this green bay ref favoritism thing gets fixed before the playoffs.

  37. Hey packer fan what is even more funny is your still going to be one and done in post season. Hilarious

    So you are assuming Cousins will win a playoff game? I guess he has proved that today with a win over a team making offseason plans. According to you the Vikings were super bowl favorites and the Packers would be lucky to win 4 games. I’m not sure which fan base should be more disappointed. Maybe you can help with that.

  38. That bad call against Chicago that resulted in a first down at the 35 for the Packers instead of Chicago ball was the difference in the game.
    Once again the Packers are granted an outrageous gift at HOME to assure them a win.

  40. Wow.

    Nice win by the vikes.

    Fans on here can’t stop talking about the packers.

    Rent free gents, rent free…..

  41. The Chargers had no chance having to play against the Vikings and the refs. The game was close until the refs got word from the NFL that the Vikings must win.

  43. So THAT’s how you are supposed to play in LA! Sure looked like a home-game in mild weather at home. Vikes win by almost 30 & your thinking that it should be more like 40-45.

    Can’t wait for Monday night!

  44. oldmanriver55 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:37 pm
    Check your stats vs ours in all categories
    ———————————————–
    Will do:
    Green Bay Packers – 11 wins, 3 losses (one vs. the Minnesota Vikings)
    Minnesota Vikings – 10 wins, 4 losses

    Green Bay Packers’ Divisional Record 4-0
    Minnesota Vikings’ Divisional Record 2-2

    Try again.

  45. I still have the vikes in the sb.they just have the best d in football and are playing lights out now. This team has no weaknesses.
    They clearly knew being down only one game to the pack coming into their home was the goal.
    They can now take the div and can sit out a game.

  47. oldmanriver55 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:44 pm
    Refs gave the first game to the packer on the first round, same as they did for the first win vs the bears and even today they had at least two bs calls favoring cheese. Hopefully this green bay ref favoritism thing gets fixed before the playoffs.
    ————————————————————————————————————–
    Fascinating that sour grapes Vikings’ fans are the only ones who really cry about this. It’s incredible that league officials don’t say anything about it. Or other teams’ coaches and owners, they never mention it. It’s only Viking fans. smh, it’s pitiful.

  49. Hey @CythiaFreelund………..
    analytics are a small PIECE of the puzzle, not the whole picture.
    You said Chargers 24-23 and barked like a dog on the Network this morning. Gotta have it in your gut girl to say the numbers don’t add up.
    You even kept saying “Why does no one see this but me?” It is because everyone has coomon sense no matter what the stupid overrated analytics say!
    You’re acring like Packers fans Cynthia.

  51. Max Payne says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:52 pm
    I still have the vikes in the sb.they just have the best d in football and are playing lights out now. This team has no weaknesses.
    They clearly knew being down only one game to the pack coming into their home was the goal.
    They can now take the div and can sit out a game.
    —————————————————
    The Vikings are a dangerous team, no doubt. And there is a chance that they can make a deep playoff run, but they may have to do it all on the road. If they want to win the division, the Vikes have to win next weekend, and vs. the Bears in week 17, and hope the Packers lose to the Lions. If they don’t, it’s a much tougher road to the SB.

  52. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 12, 2019 at 12:43 pm
    Bolts 42, Vikings 13
    ***************************************************************************************

    Somebody had 29 points predicted in the wrong direction.

    Chargers are who the Vikings thought they were. We did not let them off the hook!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!