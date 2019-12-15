Vikings out to quick lead over Chargers

Getty Images

The Vikings offense was in better shape than their kicking game to start Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.

Minnesota drove 75 yards in 10 plays and took a 6-0 lead over the Chargers on a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Irv Smith. Dan Bailey‘s extra point went off the upright, so they weren’t able to extend the lead to seven points.

Kirk Cousins was 6-of-6 for 45 yards on the drive. He also had a throw to Kyle Rudolph in the end zone that fell incomplete thanks to pass interference on defensive back Michael Davis.

The Vikings cannot clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but a win would leave them in strong position to wrap that up over the final two weeks of the year.