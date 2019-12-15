Vikings pulling away from Chargers in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Vikings lost running back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury, but that hasn’t slowed down their offense.

Mike Boone ran for an eight-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 85-yard touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers. The extra point extended their lead to 32-10 and leaves them within minutes of securing their 10th win of the season.

That would put them on the brink of a playoff spot, especially if current scores hold and the Rams lose to the Cowboys in Dallas.

Boone has seven carries for 34 yards and the Vikings have also used wide receiver Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson and Stefon Diggs on running plays Sunday. Diggs set up Boone’s touchdown in his more traditional role when he reeled in a 46-yard deep ball from Kirk Cousins.