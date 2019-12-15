Vikings up 19-10 after fumble return for touchdown

Getty Images

A wild final two minutes of the first half in Los Angeles ended with the Vikings ahead of the Chargers 19-10.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter stripped Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers of the football on a sack and Ifeadi Odenigbo returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. The play was a major momentum shifter because the Chargers were driving for points after the teams traded interceptions.

Safety Harrison Smith picked off Rivers near midfield and the Vikings drove the ball into scoring position with just over a minute left to play in the half, but Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram sniffed out a screen and intercepted Kirk Cousins on a second down play.

While the Chargers were able to get that takeaway back, they weren’t as lucky when Melvin Gordon fumbled and Smith recovered in the first quarter. Their defense was able to limit the Vikings to a field goal, however, and that allowed them to jump into the lead when Philip Rivers found Mike Williams to finish out a 75-yard drive in the second quarter.

Rivers is 15-of-20 for 174 yards and Cousins is 14-of-20 for 124 yards as both offenses have opted to throw more often than running it to this point in the proceedings. That didn’t work out well for the Chargers as the first half came to an end.