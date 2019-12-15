Von Miller: Losing the way we lose “defeats my soul”

Getty Images

Von Miller didn’t even wait for the first question to express his frustration after a 23-3 beat down at the hands of the Chiefs.

The Broncos linebacker said “it just defeats my soul to go out there and play the way we play and lose the way we lose.”

“It’s hard,” Miller said, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. “I don’t really even know what to say. I don’t know how we got to this point. I don’t know why we [are losing] like this. I really don’t know what to say. It’s tough. It’s tough being where we at. And it’s tough. I’m 30 years old and going out there with whatever issues I’m dealing with and still coming up so short. It’s tough playing nine years with Chris Harris and dealing with these last couple of ones, especially with the type of standard that we had when I came into the league. We went to the playoffs five years straight.

“I know I’m getting ahead of myself and I’m talking about more than just a game, but this is tough. I’m really lost for words.”

Was it just postgame frustration or will Miller seek to leave Denver after this season?

The Broncos are only 25-36 since winning the Super Bowl to end the 2015 season. They are on their third coach and seventh starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired.

“I’m here,” Miller said when asked about his future. “I don’t really have any answers. I’ve tried. We have tried everything, from team bonding, to coming in early, working hard at practice, film, I really don’t know. I mean, the emotions are still high right after the game, but I’m just lost right now.”

The Broncos are 5-9 and eliminated from playoff contention. They won’t make the postseason for the fourth consecutive season and are assured a losing record for the third season in a row.