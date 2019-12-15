Will Fuller, Derrick Henry set to play in Texans-Titans clash

Getty Images

The Texans and Titans each had a key offensive player listed as questionable for Sunday’s clash for the top spot in the AFC South and, per multiple reports, it appears both of those players will be able to go.

That’s not a big surprise in the case of Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry said a few days ago that he would be in the lineup despite a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Henry has posted 599 rushing yards over the Titans’ current four-game winning streak.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was Houston’s biggest question mark for this weekend. He’s also set to play after missing last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Fuller has 42 catches for 598 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season.