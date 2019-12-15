Xavier Rhodes, Bisi Johnson active for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings listed two players as questionable on Friday’s injury report and both of them got the green light to face the Chargers on Sunday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and wide receiver Bisi Johnson are both active for the Week 15 game. Rhodes has been bothered by an ankle injury during a rocky season. Johnson has been slowed by a quad injury.

The Vikings ruled safety Jayron Kearse and running back Alexander Mattison out on Friday. Offensive lineman Dru Samia, offensive lineman Oli Udoh, offensive lineman Aviante Collins, defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes are also inactive.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was questionable for the Chargers and is active. Quarterback Easton Stick, wide receiver Jalen Guyton, cornerback Desmond King, safety Roderic Teamer, offensive lineman Spencer Drango, offensive lineman Trey Pipkins and defensive lineman Sylvester Williams are inactive.