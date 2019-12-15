Ziggy Ansah, Shaquill Griffin inactive for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks headed to Carolina knowing that they’d be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

Two other defensive pieces were ruled out on Sunday morning. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah and cornerback Shaquill Griffin are both on the inactive list against the Panthers, so Seattle will be much thinner than usual on the defensive side of the ball.

Both players were listed as questionable on Friday. Ansah has been dealing with a neck injury while Griffin is sidelined by hamstring trouble. Akeem King is set to replace Griffin while the Seahawks will use a rotation including Quinton Jefferson, L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson to fill in for their missing defensive ends.

Tight end Luke Willson is also inactive after being listed as questionable. Willson is also bothered by a hamstring injury.